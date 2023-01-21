How to watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

BYU Basketball’s on the road at San Francisco Saturday night to take on the Dons.

The BYU Cougars find themselves at 14-8 overall and 4-3 in the WCC. That third conference loss came on Thurs. at Santa Clara, where the Cougars were defeated, 83-76. BYU’s now tied with LMU for fourth place in the WCC. San Francisco is tied with San Diego for seventh, both teams having a 2-5 conference record.

San Francisco is 13-9 overall. After losing at Portland, then to Saint Mary’s, USF got back in the win column on Thursday. The Dons beat Pacific, 78-57. USF and BYU will play again in BYU’s regular season finale on Feb. 25.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives San Francisco a 60 percent chance of winning. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 21, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBSSN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Carter Blackburn (play-by-play)

Pete Gillen (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.