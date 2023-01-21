 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball at San Francisco

By Mary Blanchard
BYU Basketball’s on the road at San Francisco Saturday night to take on the Dons.

The BYU Cougars find themselves at 14-8 overall and 4-3 in the WCC. That third conference loss came on Thurs. at Santa Clara, where the Cougars were defeated, 83-76. BYU’s now tied with LMU for fourth place in the WCC. San Francisco is tied with San Diego for seventh, both teams having a 2-5 conference record.

San Francisco is 13-9 overall. After losing at Portland, then to Saint Mary’s, USF got back in the win column on Thursday. The Dons beat Pacific, 78-57. USF and BYU will play again in BYU’s regular season finale on Feb. 25.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives San Francisco a 60 percent chance of winning. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Jan. 21, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Leavey Center, Santa Clara, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • CBSSN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Carter Blackburn (play-by-play)
  • Pete Gillen (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

