How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 22 Saint Mary’s

BYU Basketball is back home in Provo on Saturday to take on the no. 22 Saint Mary’s Gaels.

BYU finds itself with a .500 conference record (4-4) after two losses on the road last week — One at Santa Clara, then one at San Francisco. The Cougars have a 14-9 overall record.

Saint Mary’s finds itself on top of the WCC conference, with a perfect 7-0 record in conference play. The Gaels’ overall record is 18-4. SMC last played on Sat. Jan. 21 against Santa Clara, winning 77-58.

This will BYU and Saint Mary’s first meeting of the season, with the second to follow in Moraga on Feb. 18. For Saturday’s matchup, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives the Gaels a 75 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 28, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.