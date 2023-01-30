BYU Adds Flurry of Preferred Walk-On Commitments

Signing Day is this upcoming Wednesday, and although BYU may not add many more scholarship players to the 2023 class, they are adding some talented players as preferred walk-ons.

Below are the walk-on commitments BYU has gotten, and with the way things are going we could have more over the coming days.

Snow College

According to Jeff Hansen at 247 Sports, the Snow College trio were all offered as preferred walk ons. They were all coached by current defensive analyst Jan Jorgensen, who was the Defensive Coordinator at Snow College.

David Latu — 6-foot-4, 300lbs, DT

Latu could be the most likely player to contribute of the group. A Second Team JUCO All-American, Latu played in nine games and recorded 23 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 1 sack. He chose BYU over offers from Washington State and Utah State. Latu will be a sophomore this upcoming season and push for playing time along the interior of BYU’s defensive line.

Stone Mulitalo — 6-foot-3, 313 lbs, DT

Another DT, Mulitalo played in 12 games this past season and recorded 17 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks. Stone was a 3-Star DL prospect out of Skyridge HS in the 2021 class and had offers from UNLV, Nevada, and Eastern Washington before committing to Snow College.

John Taumopeau — 6-foot-2, 277 lbs, DL

Taumopeau’s post on Instagram indicates that he also committed to BYU.

The Seattle-area native was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school in the 2021 class before committing to Snow College. He had a nice season rushing the QB in 2022, finishing with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, and 11.5 TFLs. BYU needs pass-rushing help, and Taumopeau could help fill that void.

Jake Hill, WR/ATH

A 3-star WR/ATH from Snow Canyon in Saint George, Hill is coming to BYU as a walk-on according to 247 Sports. He chose BYU over a scholarship offer from Utah State. A 6-foot-3 WR that also excels in track, Hill had 39 receptions, 601 receiving yards, and 7 receiving TDs on the season. He also reports a 10.95 100M time in track.

Excited to announce I’m 100% COMMITTED to BYU!! I’m grateful to my Heavenly Father for blessing me with this opportunity. Thankful for my coaches, family and friends and their support. Thanks for believing in me @fsitake @CoachJayHill @CoachRoderick @kalanifsitake @rakoto10 pic.twitter.com/aG1EgMClW4 — jake hill (@jakehilll3) January 30, 2023

Drew Cowart, QB

A 2-star prospect, Cowart is also coming to BYU as a walk-on. Cowart prepped at American Leadership Academy (Arizona) under Ty Detmer and Max Hall. The 6-foot-2 QB threw for nearly 2500 yards this past season, 35 TDs, and 5 interceptions. Cowart will serve a mission before coming to BYU in 2025.

Dylan Flowers, CB

The highest rated HS prospect of the group, Flowers is a transfer from SUU. Flowers was a member of the 2021 class and a mid 3-star prospect with offers from Tennessee, BYU, Hawaii and others. COVID interrupted his senior year, and Flowers spent two seasons at SUU. Flowers redshirted in 2022 after playing two games and played in 8 games a true freshman in 2021. He will come to BYU as a redshirt sophomore. He is cousins with BYU WR Kody Epps.