2024 3-Star Edge Rusher Siosefa Brown Commits to BYU

Following many 2023 commitments the past couple days, BYU received a commitment from 2024 edge rusher, Siosefa Brown, who announced his commitment to the Cougars on Monday night via Twitter.

Brown is currently an 85 rated 3-star recruit on 247Sports. BYU offered the defender back in June of 2022. It wasn’t until after completing his junior season when Brown received a bump in his recruiting. Earlier this month, he received competing offers from Utah, Cal, Washington State, Vanderbilt, and Utah State before ultimately deciding to come to Provo.

Brown plays at Highland High School in Salt Lake City. He plays outside linebacker and is being recruited as an edge rusher while also playing wide receiver on offense. At receiver, he caught five touchdowns passes, all of which showed off his athleticism. He had everything from a seventy seven yard touchdown caught at the line of scrimmage to show off his speed, to his quarterback throwing it up in the end zone knowing he would come down with the ball in contested catches.

Where is athleticism is even more impressive is on defense. Brown stands at 6’5” and 205 pounds. Plenty of frame to add muscle onto at the next level. He has great length which he uses to separate himself from blockers to control the line of scrimmage. Brown is a strong player, using it to his advantage to take on and shed blockers to get to the ball. He uses his hands to his advantage to get around the edge into the backfield and disrupt the play. Brown also has great speed for someone his size, showing his ability to run down ball carriers behind the line of scrimmage. Last season, Brown was able to record eight tackles for loss with six sacks.

BYU was noticeably weak in their front seven during the 2022 season. Jay Hill, along with the rest of the defensive staff, are looking to change that narrative. The addition of Siosefa Brown is a great addition to help get them where they want to be. There is still a lot of time before 2024 signing day, but Brown is great player to have locked up this early for when the day comes.

Brown is the fifth commitment in BYU’s 2024 class joining Chance Harrison, Dallin Johnson, Adney Reid, and Easton Baker.

You can watch his highlights below.