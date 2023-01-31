BYU’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule Released

After years of hoping and waiting, we now know BYU’s first Power Conference schedule.

The Big 12 released the 2023 football schedule, and BYU will open with 4 home games and 5 road games.

After opening the non-conference schedule with a pair of home games versus Sam Houston and SUU and a road game at Arkansas, BYU’s Big 12 opener will be in Lawrence at the Kansas Jayhawks on 9/23. The Jayhawks are coming off a 6-6 regular season and breaking a bowl drought that lasted over a decade. BYU’s home opener will be Friday, 9/29 versus Cincinnati.

Below is the full schedule.

The moment we've all been waiting for ... pic.twitter.com/zXf63skFhv — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) January 31, 2023

The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021…



Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule



️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023

A highlight of the schedule is Oklahoma in Provo on November 18, which could be the Sooners last season in the Big 12 before they head to the SEC. The Sooners will be one of the top programs to ever visit Provo. BYU won the last meeting between the two programs in 2009 and is 2-0 all-time versus the Sooners.

A trip October 14 to National runner up and old MWC foe TCU will be challenging, but will be preceded by BYU’s bye week.

BYU will also head to Austin October 28 to play Texas for the third time since 2011, where they are 1-1 in those games. BYU also beat the Longhorns in Provo in 2013.

This will be an challenging schedule for BYU, and just getting to 6 regular season wins and bowl eligibility may be considered a success.