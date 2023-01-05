How to watch BYU Basketball at Loyola Marymount

Happy New Year! BYU is on the road this week, and will first take on the Lions of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

This will be BYU’s third game of conference play. So far, they are 2-0 in the WCC, with a road win at Pacific and a home win against Portland. The Cougars beat Portland on Saturday, 71-58. That game was BYU’s seventh consecutive win, with their last loss coming back in the first week of December. BYU’s overall record is 12-5.

The Lions of LMU find themselves at 11-5 overall, with a 1-1 conference record. They won at Portland last Thursday, then lost 78-72 at Pacific on Saturday. LMU is 7-1 in home games this season.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 64 percent chance of winning. Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Jan. 5, 9:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Feldman (play-by-play)

Corey Williams (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.