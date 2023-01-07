How to watch BYU Basketball at San Diego

BYU Basketball is on the road again Saturday, to take on the San Diego Toreros.

The BYU Cougars are 12-6 overall and 2-1 in conference play after falling at LMU Thursday. That loss broke a seven-game winning streak for BYU. The Cougars scored a season-low 59 to LMU’s 64 points.

San Diego also comes into Saturday’s game off a loss. They were defeated on their home court by Pacific in a close one, 84-82. USD is 1-2 in WCC play, 8-9 overall. Their conference win came at San Francisco, while the other loss was at Saint Mary’s.

This is the only time this season the Cougs and Toreros are scheduled to play. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 58 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 7, 6:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

Stadium

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Steve Quis (play-by-play)

Dan Belluomini (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.