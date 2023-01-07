BYU Bounces Back, Breezes Past San Diego

BYU bounced back from a tough LMU loss with a comfortable 68-48 road win over San Diego Saturday evening. BYU limited turnovers once again with just 13 and shot 50% from the floor while holding the Toreros to 32% shooting.

Fousseyni Traore led all scorers with 15 points and BYU received good bench production from Rudi Williams and Atiki Ally Atiki. Rudi scored 13 after being held scoreless versus LMU and Atiki chipped in a career high 12 points. Spencer Johnson rounded out the double-figure BYU scorers with 10 points.

San Diego came into the game as a fast-paced, high scoring team that struggled to defend, and BYU made shooting difficult for them the whole night. USD got the foul line just 10 times and shot an abysmal 3-23 from three. The Toreros got zero points from their bench and had two players score in double figures.

BYU moves to 13-6 on the season and 3-1 in WCC play. Their next game is versus 9th-ranked Gonzaga Thursday evening in Provo.