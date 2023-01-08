Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Hits 1,000 Rushing Yards in Rookie Season

After falling to the fifth round and 151st pick overall in the NFL Draft, former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier turned in one of the best NFL rookie seasons in 2022.

Tyler Allgeier came into the season finale needing exactly 100 rushing yards to hit 1,000 on the season, and the Falcons rookie surpassed that on a run in the third quarter versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1000 yards for @tylerallgeier17 !!!! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2023

Tyler Allgeier is the first former BYU Cougar to top 1,000 rushing yards in a season, and will likely be joined in that club tonight by Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Jamaal needs just six yards to hit 1,000 on the season.

Allgeier is one of the top 20 rushers in the NFL and continues to add to his remarkable story as a former walk-on. Under Kalani Sitake, BYU is becoming a place where running backs can go into the NFL. Jamaal Williams was the first, Ty’Son Williams has bounced around in the NFL, and Tyler Allgeier is at the beginning of what looks to be a long NFL career.

Congrats to Tyler!