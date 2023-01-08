Missouri State OL Transfer Ian Fitzgerald Commits to BYU

BYU added another transfer as Missouri State Offensive Tackle Ian Fitzgerald announced his commitment to BYU.

A four-year starter for the Bears under Head Coach Bobby Petrino, Fitzgerald has one season of eligibility remaining and will play his sixth season of college football at BYU. He announced his commitment before BYU begins the Winter Semester tomorrow, meaning he will likely enroll and be able to join the team for Spring Ball.

The 6-foot-6, 300 pounds lineman committed to BYU over other offers from Boise State, Utah State, Tulane, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, UAB, and several others. According to his Missouri State bio, he started all 12 games at right tackle in the 2021 season and allowed just one sack.

Fitzergerald joins USU transfer Weylin Lapuaho as the second OL transfer BYU has added this class. He will likely compete for the starting right tackle spot opposite of Kingsley Suamataia who will switch over to left tackle. Lisala Tai and Brayden Keim are also expected to factor into that position battle.

Fitzgerald could win that starting spot, but at a minimum he will add depth and a wealth of college football experience to the offensive line.

Below are the transfer BYU has added so far.

-Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt

-Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV

-Isaiah Bagnah, EDGE, BSU

-Jackson Cravens, DT, BSU

-Will Ferrin, K/P, BSU

-Wyatt Dawe, DL, SUU

-Weylin Lapuaho, OL, USU

-Ian Fitzgerald, OL, Missouri State