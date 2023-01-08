Jamaal Williams Joins Allgeier, Hits 1,000 Rushing Yards on Season

Hours after Tyler Allgeier became the first former BYU Cougar to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a NFL season, Jamaal Williams joined him in the prime time game versus the Packers on a second quarter run that put him at the 1,000-yard mark. He also get a $250,000 contract bonus for hitting 1,000 rushing yards.

Jamaal entered the game with 994 rushing yards, and is already the NFL league leader in rushing touchdowns with 15 entering the Packers game. He is in the final year of his contract and will enter free agency if the Lions don’t sign him. Although Jamaal is finishing his sixth NFL season, he should have a decent market in free agency coming off a career year. His pass protection and ball security have been excellent in his NFL career, and this year he proved he can be a goal line back and a featured runner in a productive NFL offense.

Congrats to Jamaal on a career year!