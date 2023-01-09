 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Weber State DE Nuuletau Sellesin Commits to BYU

BYU adds more experience to the DL.

By Robby McCombs
Weber State Official Site

BYU added some more defensive line help as defensive end Nuuletau Sellesin committed to BYU. Sellesin confirmed to me that he is enrolled at BYU for Winter Semester — which starts today — and is joining the team as a preferred walk-on.

Sellesin played in 11 games this last season for the Wildcats and was second on the team with 4 sacks and tied for first with 5 QB hits. He also added 24 tackles, 6 TFLs, and 1 forced fumble on the season. His best performance of the season came versus Eastern Washington when he was named Weber State’s Defensive player of the game with 4 tackles and 2 sacks.

Sellesin was at Weber State for three seasons, but was a redshirt freshman in 2022 due to the 2020 COVID season. He will join BYU as a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

A Woods Cross HS graduate, Sellesin is listed at 6-foot-1, 240 pounds. He will add depth and experience to a BYU defensive line that is looking at a huge rehaul as Jay Hill retools the defense.

With Winter Semester starting today, we may hear about more walk-on transfers. Walk-ons can’t be announced by the school until they are enrolled and the semester is underway.

Nuuletau joins the below list of transfers that have committed to BYU so far.

-Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt

-Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV

-Isaiah Bagnah, EDGE, BSU

-Jackson Cravens, DT, BSU

-Will Ferrin, K/P, BSU

-Wyatt Dawe, DL, SUU

-Weylin Lapuaho, OL, USU

-Ian Fitzgerald, OL, Missouri State

-Nuuletau Sellesin, DL, Weber State

