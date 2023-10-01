4-Star 2024 Forward Jaxon Johnson Recaps BYU Official Visit

BYU’s big official visit weekend wrapped up Saturday with 2024 top 150 recruits Jaxon Johnson, Brody Kozlowski, and Brooks Bahr all visiting BYU. Yesterday I talked with Brooks about his visit and recruitment.

4-Star Forward Jaxon Johnson is versatile player and really burst on the scene this summer with big performances against some of the top high school talent. At 6-foot-8, the Alta High School product can play the three or four spots and is a knockdown shooter who can put the ball on the floor. BYU offered Jaxon back in July and has been recruiting him since early in his high school career. Jaxon is planning to serve a mission right out of high school and won’t join his next school until 2026.

Below is what Jaxon told me about his visit.

“The visit was great! It was great getting to know the ins and outs or BYU! Going to coach Pope’s house and spending time with the team was a highlight! I love the culture at BYU! Everyone supports one another. My relationship with the staff is great! This week was awesome getting to know the people I haven’t known super well! I have a strong relationship with the staff! I’ve known some of the players for a bit so it was fun talking to some dudes and getting their input of BYU. We (Jaxon, Brody, and Brooks) have talked a ton about playing somewhere together! Playing with those dude is definitely something I want to do. I’m going to USC this Saturday. BYU has been great throughout this recruiting process, as well as all the other schools. I really like BYU and could see myself playing there one day. I plan on making my decision in October.”

Jaxon recently released a final four of BYU, Utah, USC, and Stanford. He’s already visited Utah and Stanford. I expect this to come down to BYU and Utah.

If Jaxon were to come to BYU, I project as a multi-year starter and someone that would play meaningful minutes early on. He is one of the top high school shooters out west and puts strain on opposing defenses with his ability to stretch the floor and put the ball on the floor.