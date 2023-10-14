How to watch BYU Football at TCU

After a bye week, BYU Football is back in on the Big 12 action as they visit Texas Christian University Saturday afternoon.

BYU last played on Sept. 29 against Cincinnati at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars beat the Bearcats, 35-27 after having a much better second half than first. The Cougs are 4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

TCU is 3-3 on the year, 1-2 in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs played at Iowa State last week, where they lost, 27-14. Their other two losses this season came against West Virginia (making Iowa State the second consecutive loss) and in their first game of the season against Colorado.

Saturday will mark the twelfth meeting between BYU and TCU and the third conference they’ve both been a part of (WAC and Mountain West). The Cougars have a 5-6 record against the Horned Frogs. The last meeting was in 2011, with TCU winning 38-28.

If you won’t be in Fort Worth, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play by play)

Brock Osweiler (analyst)

Kayla Burton (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

