Broadcast Details, Kickoff Time Set for BYU at Texas

Week 9 (October 28) college football broadcast plans were released Monday morning, and BYU-Texas will kickoff at 1:30 MT on ABC or ESPN in Austin, Texas. This will be BYU’s third 1:30 MT kickoff — Kansas and TCU were the other two.

.



• BYU at Texas

• October 28 at 2:30pm CT

• ABC or ESPN pic.twitter.com/UtvGor41Bz — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) October 16, 2023

The Longhorns are 5-1 on the season and ranked #8 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Longhorns are coming off a bye that comes after a narrow loss to rival Oklahoma. Texas travels to Houston this week before the matchup with BYU in Austin.

The Longhorns are stout on both side of the ball, averaging 35 ppg and holding opponents to 16.3 ppg. QB Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1704 yards while completing 69% of his passes, and running back Jonathon Brooks is one of the nation’s leaders with 726 rushing yards through six games.

The Longhorns will be a massive home favorite, against a 4-2 BYU team that is struggling in many key statistical categories. BYU will look to right the ship before their matchup with Longhorns when they host Texas Tech this weekend in Provo.