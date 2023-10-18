BYU Basketball Notebook, 10/18: 2024 Recruiting Update, Marcus Adams Waiver Chances, and More

Big 12 Media Days wrapped up Wednesday, which started a busy day for Mark Pope (more on that later). We are 19 days from the start of regular season and one week away from getting our first chance to see this BYU team in action during the blue-white scrimmage on 10/25.

2024 Recruiting Update

BYU missed out on Malick Diallo last week when the Mali native and Wasatch Academy big man committed to TCU.

BYU now turns its attention to the three 2024 prospects as the early signing period approaches on November 8 — Brody Kozlowski, Jaxon Johnson, and Brooks Bahr.

Brody Kozlowski

BYU coaches went to Vegas last weekend to watch Brody compete in the Border League for Corner Canyon, and the 4-Star forward did not disappoint. Brody showed off his elite three-point shooting ability and physicality on the boards. Brody told me Monday that he plans to commit in “about two weeks.” BYU is in Brody’s final six along with UCLA, USC, Nevada, Cal, and San Diego State. Brody has completed his official visits and visited each of the finalists expect UCLA. I like where BYU stands, and I think Nevada, USC, and Cal are the other schools most in the mix. Brody will enroll in school in for the 2024-2025 season.

Jaxon Johnson

Another 4-star forward, Jaxon told me he plans to commit “Halloween week.” Jaxon’s finalists are BYU, Utah, Stanford, and USC. I think this comes down to BYU and Utah. Jaxon grew up a Utah fan, but BYU has been recruiting him longer. He plans to serve a mission before enrolling.

Brooks Bahr

The Texas guard has one final official visit — to Wake Forest the weekend of 10/27 — and will make a decision after that. Brooks has taken officials to BYU, Utah, USC, Nebraska, and Saint Mary’s. Similar to Jaxon, I think this also comes down to BYU and Utah. Brooks’ dad played football at BYU and he has a brother that is a student at BYU. BYU and Utah both have recruited him very well, which is why I think both schools are the favorites. He is family friends with Utah forward Jake Wahlin. BYU is recruiting Brooks to play point guard. Like Jaxon, Brooks plans to serve a mission before enrolling.

I teased it in the opening sentence of the article, but Pope’s busy day continued today when he flew to Texas right after Big 12 media days in Kansas City so he could meet with Brooks.

BYU needs to hit on the 2024 class. Forward Isaac Davis is already committed and will enroll at BYU for the 2024-2025 season, and if BYU can hit on at least two of the three remaining targets then I think you could call this recruiting class a success.

Marcus Adams Jr. Waiver Update

BYU officially submitted a waiver request to the NCAA for Marcus last week. Marcus’ case is unique. The NCAA has taken a strict approach on two-time undergraduate transfers waivers and denied most requests. Marcus’ request is different since he is not a two-time undergraduate transfer (he never enrolled at Gonzaga). There is not much precedence for how the NCAA will react to a freshman enrollee that entered the portal after the May deadline.

When Marcus committed to BYU over Labor Day weekend, I thought there was at least coin flip odds that he would get the waiver. Based on recent conversations I’ve had, I think chances are slim Marcus receives the waiver, which means he would need to redshirt this season. He would still be able to fully participate in practices. I don’t think we’ll officially hear word from the NCAA until late October or early November. The regular season tips off November 6.

Other News and Nuggets