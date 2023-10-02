Broadcast Details, Kickoff Time Set for BYU at TCU

Week 7 college broadcast plans were announced Monday morning, and BYU-TCU will get an afternoon slot. The October 14 matchup in Forth Worth, Texas will kickoff at 2:30 CT on ESPN. It is the lone Big 12 game on ESPN that day.

Here's how things shake out for #Big12FB in week 7⃣ pic.twitter.com/iUXSZomhQC — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 2, 2023

After appearing in the national championship game last year, TCU has opened the season with a 3-2 start. The Horned Frogs started off with a home loss to Colorado and are coming off a home loss to West Virginia. They will travel to Iowa State this Saturday before hosting BYU. The Cougars, of course, have a bye before travelling to TCU.

TCU’s 3 wins are versus Nicholls, SMU, and Houston. The Horned Frogs offense has been effective to start the year, putting up 34+ points in the their first four games before being held to 21 versus West Virginia. 4th-year sophomore QB Chandler Morris has throw for 1419 yards, 11 TDs, and 3 interceptions with a 66% completion percentage. He is second on the team with 235 rushing yards. Running back Emani Bailey has rushed for over 125 yards in three games and has 538 rushing yards on the season.

Red zone offense has been one of their weaknesses. TCU ranks ranks 122nd nationally with a 70% red zone scoring percentage. They’ve scored on 14 of their 20 red zone possessions, and a TD on only 10 of their 20 red zone possessions.

BYU and TCU will face off for the first time since 2011 in what will be the renewal of an old MWC rivalry.