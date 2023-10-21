How to watch BYU Football vs. Texas Tech

BYU Football will be at home in Provo Saturday evening to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech.

BYU (4-2, 1-2) played at TCU a week ago and lost badly, 41-11. Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2) also played a week ago, at its home stadium against Kansas State. K State defeated Texas Tech by a final score of 38-21.

BYU and Texas Tech have only faced each other on the football field one time previously, a whopping 83 years ago in 1940. That game was played in Lubbock and BYU was defeated, 21-20.

Saturday’s game will be homecoming for the BYU Cougars. If you won’t be at LaVell Edwards Stadium, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 21, 5:00 p.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

FS1

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Alex Faust (play by play)

Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

