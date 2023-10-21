How to watch BYU Football vs. Texas Tech

BYU Football will be at home in Provo Saturday evening to face the Red Raiders of Texas Tech.
BYU (4-2, 1-2) played at TCU a week ago and lost badly, 41-11. Texas Tech (3-4, 2-2) also played a week ago, at its home stadium against Kansas State. K State defeated Texas Tech by a final score of 38-21.
BYU and Texas Tech have only faced each other on the football field one time previously, a whopping 83 years ago in 1940. That game was played in Lubbock and BYU was defeated, 21-20.
Saturday’s game will be homecoming for the BYU Cougars. If you won’t be at LaVell Edwards Stadium, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Oct. 21, 5:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
Channel:
- FS1
Game Notes:
Spread:
- BYU, +3 per DraftKings*
TV Broadcast Team:
- Alex Faust (play by play)
- Petros Papadakis (analyst)
Pre-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
- Tune in to see behind the scenes.
Post-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
- Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.
Radio Coverage:
Watch Online:
*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
