Defense Carries BYU in Win Over Texas Tech

BYU bounced back from a blowout loss to TCU with a 27-14 win over Texas Tech in Provo.

Facing a third-string true freshman QB from Texas Tech making his first start, BYU forced 5 turnovers and had zero of their own. Texas Tech QB Jake Strong threw 3 picks and BYU recovered two fumbles. One week after allowing 584 yards to TCU, BYU gave up 389 yards to go along with the 5 turnovers.

BYU’s offense was lackluster for much of the night, particularly in the second half, but the running game showed some life and kicked things off with a 55-yard run from LJ Martin on the first drive. Martin rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries while Aidan Robbins returned from injury and added 49 yards.

Kedon Slovis had a lackluster 127 passing yards, but had two first half TDs and no turnovers.

BYU moves to 5-2 on the season and needs one more win in the last five to secure bowl eligibility. BYU next travels to Texas next Saturday to play the top 10 Longhorns.