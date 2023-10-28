How to watch BYU Football at no. 7 Texas

BYU Football will be in hostile territory Saturday afternoon as they visit Austin to take on the no. 7 Texas Longhorns.

After seven games, BYU is 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12. Last week, the Cougars played Texas Tech in Provo, and came away with a 27-14 victory.

Texas has also played seven games, and has only lost one, at no. 6 Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago. The Longhorns won at Houston last Saturday, 31-24.

In the series between BYU and Texas, BYU leads 4-1 with the Texas win coming in 2011. The last time the two teams played was 2014 with a guy named Taysom Hill at QB for the Cougs.

If you won’t be at the primetime matchup, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m. MT

Location:

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Channel:

ABC

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Pasch (play by play)

Dusty Dvoracek (analyst)

Tom Luginbill (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.