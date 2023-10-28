How to watch BYU Football at no. 7 Texas

BYU Football will be in hostile territory Saturday afternoon as they visit Austin to take on the no. 7 Texas Longhorns.
After seven games, BYU is 5-2 overall, 2-2 in the Big 12. Last week, the Cougars played Texas Tech in Provo, and came away with a 27-14 victory.
Texas has also played seven games, and has only lost one, at no. 6 Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago. The Longhorns won at Houston last Saturday, 31-24.
In the series between BYU and Texas, BYU leads 4-1 with the Texas win coming in 2011. The last time the two teams played was 2014 with a guy named Taysom Hill at QB for the Cougs.
If you won’t be at the primetime matchup, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Oct. 28, 1:30 p.m. MT
Location:
- DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
Channel:
- ABC
Game Notes:
Spread:
- BYU, +20 per DraftKings*
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave Pasch (play by play)
- Dusty Dvoracek (analyst)
- Tom Luginbill (sideline)
Pre-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (11:30 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
- Tune in to see behind the scenes.
Post-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
- Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.
Radio Coverage:
Watch Online:
*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
