Broadcast Plans, Kickoff Time Set for BYU at West Virginia

The Big 12 announced week 10 (November 4) broadcast plans Saturday night and BYU-West Virginia will kickoff at 7pm ET on FS1 in Morgantown.

This will be BYU’s first night road game of the season and first night game since hosting Cincinnati September 29.

Both teams are 5-3, with BYU coming off a 35-6 loss at Texas and the Mountaineers winning at UCF 41-28. WVU’s threes losses are at Penn State, at Houston, and versus Oklahoma State. Picked to finish last in the Big 12 in the preseason, WVU is having a nice season and 3-2 in the conference heading into November.

Starting QB Garrett Greene has thrown for a modest 1340 yards and 8 TDs, but is second on the team with 404 rushing yards. Running back CJ Donaldson leads the team with 573 rushing yards.

BYU will need one win in its last four to secure bowl eligibility. West Virginia begins a stretch that includes Iowa State, Oklahoma, and at Oklahoma State.