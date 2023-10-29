BYU Basketball Beats Stanford in Closed Scrimmage

This was a big weekend for “secret” scrimmages around college basketball, and BYU had one of its own Saturday when the hosted Stanford in the Marriott Center. Teams are allowed up to two scrimmages/exhibitions before the season starts. The scrimmages aren’t allowed to be televised, no media is allowed, and teams can’t report any details on them.

Multiple sources tell me that BYU beat the Cardinal 77-72. Spencer Johnson had 18 points, and Richie Saunders, Trey Stewart, Trevin Knell, and Fousseyni Traore also scored in double figures to lead a balanced effort.

What’s notable is that BYU held out Dallin Hall and Dawson Baker, two main contributors. Hall should be ready to go by BYU’s season opener November 6, but UC Irvine transfer Dawson Baker could miss some time. Trey Stewart got a lot of run at point guard in Hall’s absence.

One source told me that Stanford held out one main contributor, although I am not sure who. Freshman Marcus Adams Jr also sat out as he continues to come back from an ankle injury that has caused him to miss some practice. The NCAA has still not made a ruling on his waiver request.

BYU beat Stanford in a secret scrimmage last year in Santa Cruz. The Cardinal return a solid team with some new additions. They are ranked 42 in KenPom’s preseason rankings, ahead of 6 Big 12 teams. They were picked to finish 8th in the Pac-12 preseason poll and Forward Spencer Jones made Preseason First Team All Pac-12. They bring in a heralded recruiting class headlined by 5-Star forward Andrej Stojakovic (son of Peja) and top 60 guard Kanaan Caryle. They also add Providence grad transfer Jared Bynum, who averaged double-digit points each of the last two seasons as the Friars starting point guard.

We’ll get our first chance to see BYU Wednesday evening when BYU hosts Life Pacific in an exhibition at 7 MT on BYUtv. BYU’s tips off the regular season Monday, November 6 versus Houston Christian. The first big test comes November 10 when BYU hosts #17 San Diego State in the Marriott Center.