Broadcast Plans, Kickoff Time Set for BYU Versus Iowa State

Broadcast plans for week 11 (November 11) were announced Monday morning and BYU versus Iowa State in Provo will kickoff under the lights at 8:15 MT on ESPN.

• Saturday, Nov. 11

• Iowa State at BYU

• 8:15pm MT

Both teams are 5-3 on the season, and this game might be both teams best chance to secure bowl eligibility. BYU has road games at West Virginia and Oklahoma State and home games versus Iowa State and Oklahoma the final month of the season. The Cyclones, meanwhile, host #22 Kansas this weekend as a slight favorite before ending the season with Texas and #25 Kansas State after BYU.

The Cyclones offense hasn’t been particularly impressive, but the defense has been stout most of the year. Iowa State allows just 19.8 points per game and gives up 326 yards per game, best in the Big 12. Offensively, Iowa State’s 337 yards per game rank only above BYU and their 215 passing yards per game is last in the conference.

BYU will first travel to Morgantown this weekend when they take on West Virginia on FS1.