BYU Opens as Road Underdog Versus TCU

Week 7 college football lines were released Sunday afternoon and BYU opened as a 5-point road underdog at TCU. The over/under is 52.5.

BYU is 4-1 and coming off a bye while the Horned Frogs are 3-3 after suffering two straight losses. TCU has struggled to put up points the last two games, scoring 21 versus West Virginia and 14 in a road loss at Iowa State. Running back has Emani Bailey has been a bright spot for the team; Bailey is fourth nationally in rushing yards with 690 through six games. He has two TDs on the year and has topped 125 yards in four games.

QB will be the main question mark this week for TCU. Starter Chandler Morris left the Iowa State game with an apparent knee injury and spent the end of the game on crutches. His status for BYU is unknown. If he is unable to go, redshirt freshman Josh Hoover will likely make his first career start. Hoover completed 11/19 passes for 119 yards, 1 TD, and 1 interception while filling in for Morris versus Iowa State.

BYU-TCU will kickoff Saturday at 1:30 MT on ESPN.