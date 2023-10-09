Broadcast Details, Kickoff Time Set for Texas Tech Versus BYU

Week 8 (October 21) college football broadcast plans were released Monday morning, and BYU-Texas Tech will kickoff at 5:00 MT on FS1 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The Red Raiders are 3-3 on the season but coming off two consecutive conference wins. After starting the season 0-2 with narrow losses to Wyoming and Oregon, Texas Tech has beat Houston by 21 and Baylor by 25.

The Red Raiders have leaned on an explosive running attack spearheaded by Tahj Brooks, who is top 5 nationally with 688 rushing yards. Brooks had only 18 combined carries in Tech’s first two games, but has rattled off four consecutive 100+ games.

Starting QB Tyler Shough broke his clavicle September 25 in TTU’s loss to West Virginia, an injury that could keep him out the rest of the season. Sophomore Behren Morton has been more than capable, leading the Red Raiders to two wins in both of his starts. Morton threw for over 1,000 yards last season while filling in for an injured Shough. This season, Morton has thrown for for 571 yards, 8 TDs, and 2 interceptions while completing 55% of his passes.

BYU travels to TCU this weekend while Texas Tech hosts Kansas State before the October 21 matchup in Provo.