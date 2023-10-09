Sources: BYU Basketball to Host Stanford in Secret Scrimmage

“Secret” scrimmages in college basketball are common, and BYU will play one versus Stanford later this month. Sources tell me that BYU will play Stanford in a scrimmage October 28 in Provo. Last year, BYU played the Cardinal in Santa Cruz, California.

NCAA rules allow preseason “secret” scrimmages between Division One teams, but they must be closed to the public and the two participating schools are not allowed to publicize them, meaning no fans or media will be allowed. Teams are allowed up to two preseason exhibitions/scrimmages. BYU will play Life Pacific November 1 for an exhibition, and the Stanford scrimmage will be BYU’s second game they are allowed.

Stanford is coming off a 14-19 season with a 96 NET finish and 84 KenPom ranking. They bring in a heralded recruiting class, headlined by 5-Star forward Andrej Stojakovic (son of Peja) and top 60 guard Kanaan Caryle. They also add Providence grad transfer Jared Bynum, who averaged double digit points each of the last two seasons as the Friars starting point guard.

BYU beat Stanford in the scrimmage last year, although the Cardinal were without some of their top performers. Most importantly, this will be another chance for BYU to play versus quality D1 competition. BYU went 3-1 in the summer Europe trip, and Stanford will be another chance to fine tune and tweak lineups and schemes 9 days before BYU starts the regular season November 6 versus Houston Christian. BYU’s first big test is November 10 when they host National runner-up San Diego State.