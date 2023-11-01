Big 12 Releases Future Football Schedules for BYU

The Big 12 Conference released the future football schedules for 2024 through 2027. BYU will host every Big 12 team over the next four seasons.

The Big 12 announced “During the four years, all teams will play one another at least once home and away. Some matchups will occur over three seasons while others take place in all four. Matchups in 2024 that were also played in 2023 will not repeat at the same site.”

BYU’s slate for 2024 looks like this:

Home vs.

Arizona

Houston

Oklahoma State

Kansas

Kansas State

Away

@ Arizona State

@ Baylor

@ UCF

@ Utah

The specific dates of each game have not yet been announced.

BYU gets five home conference games in 2024, as opposed to the four they got this season.

They will make their first trip to Arizona State since 1997. UCF will host BYU for the first time since 2014. Baylor and BYU played in Waco in 2021, with Baylor coming out on top.

The biggest story of perhaps the entire conference in 2024 is the renewal of the “Holy War” between BYU and Utah. The Cougars travel to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake for the first conference game between the Utes and Cougars since 2010.

Arizona comes to Provo for the first time since 1997. Houston last visited Provo in 2014.

Kansas State and BYU have not met up since the Cotton Bowl following the 1996 season. This will be the Wildcats’ fourth trip to Provo, but first since 1977.

This will be Oklahoma State and Kansas’ first trips to Provo ever.

The Big 12 is entering an exciting new era. Texas and Oklahoma leave and the conference added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to get the conference to 16 teams for 2024 and beyond.

The conference seems to be in good hands despite the two mega-brands leaving for the SEC. There is some exciting football ahead for the Big 12 Conference.