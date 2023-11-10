How to watch BYU Basketball vs. no. 17 San Diego State

BYU Basketball has an important home game coming up Friday night as the no. 17 San Diego State Aztecs visit.

It will be the second game of the season for the BYU Cougars. On Monday, they opened play at the Marriott Center, walloping Houston Christian, 110-63. SDSU played on Monday as well. The Mountain West’s Aztecs defeated the Cal State Fullerton Titans by a score of 83-57.

San Diego State had quite the season last year, making it all the way to the National Championship, where they lost to UConn. They ended with a 32-7 record.

BYU and SDSU are familiar foes, and at the Marriott Center, SDSU is just 4-30. It’s the 78th meeting between the two teams. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 63 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Nov. 10, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann

Blaine Fowler

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.