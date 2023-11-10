BYU Picks Up Big Win Over 17th-Ranked San Diego State

BYU started off the season with a strong win as they beat #17 San Diego State 74-65 Friday night in Provo.

Jaxson Robinson got BYU going early with all 12 of his points in the first half and Dallin Hall took the baton in the second half with several big buckets. Dallin Hall scored 18 points off the bench, including 4-8 from distance. Hall came off the bench as he continues to fully recovery after tweaking his knee in practice a few weeks ago, but I expect him to be back in the starting lineup as soon as next week. Richie Saunders added 12 points off the bench, Fouss scored 12 points, and Spencer Johnson chipped in 10 points to round out the top scorers.

BYU matched SDSU’s physicality throughout the game and won the rebounding battle 42-35, with 12 of those coming off the offensive glass. One year after losing the turnover battle 20-10, BYU had 14 turnovers compared to SDSU’s 13, but BYU took better advantage of those opportunities with 17 fast break points compared to 8 from SDSU.

SDSU likely isn’t as good as they were last season, but they will compete for the MWC title and should be a NCAA Tournament team. Continuity was a big factor of potential optimism for this BYU team, and that seemed to play a factor. BYU will have its struggles in conference play, but BYU clearly seems to be a better team this season.

BYU stays at home next week for a pair of cupcakes versus Southeastern Louisiana and Morgan State.