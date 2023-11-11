How to watch BYU Football vs. Iowa State

Both BYU and Iowa State are fervently seeking bowl eligibility heading into their Saturday night matchup in Provo.
BYU (5-4, 2-4) suffered another conference loss last week at West Virginia, where they scored a touchdown late to avoid being completely shut out, 37-7. Iowa State played Kansas in Ames last week, and lost 28-21. While Iowa State is 5-4 overall, like BYU, its conference record is 4-2.
BYU has a career record of 0-4 against Iowa State, however, the last game between the two was in 1974.
Here’s how you can watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Nov. 11, 8:15 p.m. MT
Location:
- LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
Channel:
- ESPN
Game Notes:
Spread:
- BYU, +8.5 per DraftKings*
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave Flemming (play by play)
- Brock Osweiler (analyst)
- Kayla Burton (sideline)
Pre-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (6 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com)
- Tune in to see behind the scenes.
Post-Game Show:
- BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)
- Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.
Radio Coverage:
Watch Online:
*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
