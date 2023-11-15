How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Southeastern Louisiana

BYU Basketball’s at home again Wednesday night to take on the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.

The BYU Cougars come into the matchup having beaten the SDSU Aztecs, ranked no. 17 at the time, by a score of 74-65 on Friday. That win brought BYU to 2-0. SE Louisiana is 1-1. The Lions also played on Friday, losing 86-71 at Auburn.

SE Louisiana hails from Hammond, Louisiana and is a member of the Southland Conference. This will be the first time BYU and SE Louisiana have met.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Wed. Nov. 15, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann

Blaine Fowler

Spencer Linton

Radio Coverage:

