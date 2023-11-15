BYU Blasts Southeastern Louisiana in Dominating Win

BYU didn’t suffer a letdown at all after a huge win over San Diego State in a 105-48 victory over Southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night in Provo. The 57-point victory was the largest margin of victory in the Mark Pope era.

BYU ran out to a 32-4 lead and never took their foot off the gas. 11 players scored, led by 18 from Fouss, 18 from Trevin Knell, and 17 off the bench from Jaxson Robinson. BYU shot 15-36 (42%) from three and had 28 assists on 37 made field goals. Nine players made a three, including two from Fouss. The most impressive stat may be that BYU had just 5 turnovers and forced 15.

Southeastern Louisiana isn’t a top-level opponent by any means, but they were picked to win the Southland Conference and gave Auburn a competitive game last Friday. They were down 39-28 at halftime and were within 7 points at the under 8-minute media timeout.

BYU came into night 27 KenPom and rocketed all the way up to 16 after the win. BYU next hosts Morgan State Saturday night, who is 345 in KenPom out 362 teams. The competition will heat up next week in Vegas when BYU plays Arizona State on Thanksgiving and either NC State or Vanderbilt the day after.