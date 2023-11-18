How to watch BYU Football vs. no. 14 Oklahoma

BYU Football is still seeking bowl eligibility late in the season, and it may be tough to get against the visiting no. 14 Oklahoma Sooners early Saturday.

The BYU Cougars are on quite the losing skid, having dropped three in a row, and four of the last five. The team last played a week ago, losing to Iowa State in Provo, 45-13. BYU is 5-5 overall, 2-5 in Big 12 play. Saturday marks the last game of the regular season at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Oklahoma, who’s leaving for the SEC next season, is 8-2 overall, 5-2 in conference play. Those two conference losses were by slim margins, at Kansas and then at Oklahoma State. Oklahoma played West Virginia in Stillwater last week, and came out with the impressive 59-20 victory.

BYU and Oklahoma have met twice in the past, at neutral locations, with BYU winning both of those matchups. The last one was rather exciting, back in 2009, when the 20th ranked Cougars knocked off the 3rd ranked Sooners, 14-13 at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium to open the season.

Oklahoma is heavily favored in this morning-time match. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 18, 10 a.m. MT

Location:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah

Channel:

ESPN

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Mark Jones (play by play)

Louis Riddick (analyst)

Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (8 a.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

