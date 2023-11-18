 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Morgan State

By Mary Blanchard
NCAA Basketball: West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals - BYU vs Saint Marys Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

BYU Basketball continues its non-conference play Saturday night against the visiting Morgan State Bears.

BYU, who climbed up to no. 16 in KenPom rankings this week, is coming off of a dominating win over SE Louisiana. The Cougars defeated the Lions, 105-48 on Wednesday. BYU remains undefeated at 3-0, all home games.

Morgan State, out of the MEAC, is 2-2 on the year and 0-2 in away games. The Bears played on Wednesday at Fresno State and lost, 87-68.

BYU and Morgan State last played in 1995, with BYU winning that one.

If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Sat. Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • Dave McCann
  • Blaine Fowler

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

