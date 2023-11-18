How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Morgan State

BYU Basketball continues its non-conference play Saturday night against the visiting Morgan State Bears.
BYU, who climbed up to no. 16 in KenPom rankings this week, is coming off of a dominating win over SE Louisiana. The Cougars defeated the Lions, 105-48 on Wednesday. BYU remains undefeated at 3-0, all home games.
Morgan State, out of the MEAC, is 2-2 on the year and 0-2 in away games. The Bears played on Wednesday at Fresno State and lost, 87-68.
BYU and Morgan State last played in 1995, with BYU winning that one.
If you won’t be at the Marriott Center, here’s how to watch:
Game Date/Time:
- Sat. Nov. 18, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann
- Blaine Fowler
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
