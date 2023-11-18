BYU Continues Hot Start in Blowout Win Over Morgan State

BYU continued its torrid pace as they blasted Morgan State 93-50 Saturday night in Provo to move to 4-0.

BYU had a little bit of sluggish first half, up 42-29 at the break, but the Cougars turned up the second half defensive intensity which led to some easy buckets. Four BYU players scored in double figures, led by 18 from Jaxson Robinson, 17 from Fouss, 15 from Noah Waterman, and 12 from Richie Saunders. Nine different BYU players got on the scoreboard.

BYU shot 56% from the field and 10-29 (35%) from three while holding the Bears to 35% shooting. 24 of BYU’s 33 field goals were assisted. Three of BYU’s four wins to start the season have been by over 40 points, and that San Diego State win has held up after the Aztecs blasted Saint Mary’s by 25 points Friday night in Vegas.

Speaking of Vegas, BYU heads south next week for two games in the Vegas Showdown. BYU will play Arizona State Thanksgiving night and either NC State or Vanderbilt on Friday. A handful of top 25 teams have lost this week, so BYU has an outside shot to be ranked when the next AP poll comes out Monday.