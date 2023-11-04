How to watch BYU Football at West Virginia

BYU Football is on the road again Saturday night to take on the Mountaineers of West Virginia.

This will be the second ever meeting between BYU and West Virginia, with the first being played at FedEx Field in Maryland back in 2016. WVU won that one, 35-32.

BYU (5-3, 2-3) last played a week ago at no. 7 Texas. The Cougars were defeated, 35-6. WVU (5-3, 3-2) played Saturday as well, at UCF. The Mountaineers won, 41-28.

According to reports, BYU’s starting QB will be JuCo transfer Jake Retzlaff, while Kedon Slovis recovers from being knocked around a bit at Texas.

Here’s how you can watch BYU on its first trip to Morgantown:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Nov. 4, 5 p.m. MT

Location:

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Channel:

FOX — moved from FS1 since World Series did not go to game 7.

Game Notes:

Spread:

TV Broadcast Team:

Alex Faust (play by play)

Petros Papadakis (analyst)

Pre-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (3 p.m. MT on BYUtv and byutvsports.com )

) Tune in to see behind the scenes.

Post-Game Show:

BYU Sports Nation GameDay (Immediately following the game’s end on BYUtv)

Player and coach interviews, game highlights, analysis, and more.

Radio Coverage:

Watch Online:

