2024 3-Star Guard Brooks Bahr Commits to BYU

BYU added a big piece to its 2024 recruiting class as 3-Star Guard Brooks Bahr announced his commitment to BYU Monday. 247 Sports ranks Brooks as the 132nd ranked player in the 2024 class.

Brooks chose BYU over finalists Wake Forest, Utah, Saint Mary’s, and USC. He also had offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, Harvard, Yale, and several others. Brooks is the second commitment for BYU in the 2024 class along with Isaac Davis.

Bahr hails from Keller, Texas and is rated as the 8th best prospect in the state. At 6-foot-5, Brooks can play either guard spot, although BYU recruited him as a point guard. I truly believe Brooks has star potential. Brooks doesn’t consistently blow by opponents off the dribble, but he is elite at changing speeds and finding angles to get to the basket. His game revolves around getting to the basket, as Brooks often collapses a defense and sets up his teammates off that action. The way he attacks the basket reminds in some ways of TJ Haws. Brooks is also a knockdown shooter and has a floater to complement his driving game.

Brooks plans to serve a LDS mission right out of high school and will join BYU in 2026. I project Brooks as a multi-year starter at point guard at BYU and someone that BYU will build around as he grows in the program. His combination of size, scoring, and passing make me very bullish on the BYU career he will have.

Wake Forest made a big impression with their visit the last weekend of October and likely was second in the race behind BYU, but Brooks’ ties with BYU, his relationship with the coaching staff, the chance to play in the Big 12 in front of a passionate fanbase, and BYU’s vision for using Brooks all contributed to BYU being the place.

You can watch highlights of Brooks below.