How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Houston Christian

Time for BYU Basketball’s season to begin! They will open play on Monday night against the visiting Houston Christian Huskies.
It marks BYU’s first season as a member of the Big 12. Last year, Cougar Hoops went 19-15 and 7-9 in WCC play. Houston Christian, out of the Southland Conference, was 10-22 last year, 7-11 in conference.
The Cougars played an exhibition game on Wed., beating Life Pacific by a score of 83-55.
Here’s how to watch the season opener:
Game Date/Time:
- Mon. Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m. MT
Location:
- Marriott Center, Provo, UT
Game Notes:
Channel:
- Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Online Stream:
TV Broadcast Team:
- Dave McCann
- Blaine Fowler
Radio Coverage:
Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.
