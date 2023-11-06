BYU Blows Out Houston Christian in Season Opener

BYU got off to a hot start and never looked back in a 110-62 win over Houston Christian to start the season 1-0. The 110 points were the most in the Mark Pope era.

BYU went into the half up 56-18 behind 14 first half points from Trevin Knell. Knell scored 19 points on the night after missing last season due to shoulder surgery, and Spencer Johnson led all scorers with 20 points. Noah Waterman chipped in 16 points and 8 boards and Jaxon Robinson scored 13 off the bench. BYU shot 15-43 (35%) from three and had 9 turnovers, which was often an achillies heel for the team last season.

Houston Christian came into the game ranked 360 in KenPom out of 362 teams, and BYU covered the 33.5-point spread over one of the worst Division 1 teams. Not much can be taken from this game due to the quality of opponent, but it was a far cry from last season’s opener when BYU beat a subpar Idaho State team by four points.

The competition heats up Friday night when BYU hosts #17 San Diego State in the Marriott Center at 7pm MT. The Aztecs are coming off an appearance in the national championship game versus UConn.