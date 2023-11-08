BYU Basketball Signs Brooks Bahr and Isaac Davis; Could Another be on the Way?

BYU Basketball made two 2024 recruits official Wednesday morning when Isaac Davis and Brooks Bahr both signed with BYU on the first day of the early signing period. The early signing period begins November 8 and runs through November 15.

Brooks plans to serve a mission before enrolling at BYU for the 2026 season, and Isaac will join the program next year. I wrote about Brooks more in-depth after his commitment on Monday, but I believe he will be a multi-year starter at point guard. He is really creative the way he changes speeds and uses his 6-foot-4 frame to attack the rim, and he has the ability to breakdown the defense to find open teammates.

Isaac Davis at 6-foot-7 already has a college ready physique and his athleticism is apparent after watching him on the court for five minutes. The easy comp for him is Yoeli Childs, although there is some differences. Isaac is a more explosive athlete, but Yoeli probably had better skill around the rim at the same age. What really gets overlooked for Isaac is his passing ability. Isaac has fantastic vision to set up open teammates from the top of the key or when he’s posted on the low block. Early on, his raw athleticism and ability to create for others will give him a chance to get meaningful minutes as a freshman. Isaac already has the ability to hit the three ball, although that may take some time to do consistently at the college level. I project him primarily as a four.

Could BYU sign anyone else?

The early signing period goes until next Wednesday. One additional person I am keeping my eye on is Anton Bonke. I wrote about Anton after BYU offered him last Friday. Anton is new to the game of basketball after being a world-class rower growing up, but he has progressed remarkably well and has good feel for the game for someone that started playing basketball at age 15. Anton is 7-foot-2 and plays at the JUCO level; he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

I’ve talked to Anton and he is considering whether he wants to sign now or wait until spring. If he signs now, I think BYU would have a very good chance. BYU is his lone P6 offer, but other high profile offers will assuredly come as more schools get a chance to see him. If he waits until spring, he has the benefit of potentially getting more offers and weighing his options. If he signs with BYU, he takes the sure Big 12 offer and can focus on the rest of his season.

Mark Pope has seen Anton in person and was impressed enough with his size, skill, and upside to offer. I don’t think Anton is a total project, but he’s someone that likely would be brought on slower his first year before really contributing his last two seasons. BYU has big men Fousseyni Traore, Aly Khalifa, Atiki Ally Atiki as seniors next year, so Anton wouldn’t be forced to playing big minutes at the 5 right away.

I like Anton and think he would be a great fit for the construction of the team. He has the upside to be an elite rim protector and can move well for his size. We’ll find out in the next week if he decides to sign now or wait until April.