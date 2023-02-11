How to watch BYU Basketball at no. 16 Gonzaga

BYU Basketball faces the no. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs at The Kennel on Sat. night.

After a loss at Pepperdine on Thursday, BYU finds itself back at .500 in WCC play, with a 6-6 record. The Cougars are 16-11 overall heading into their second matchup of the season with the Zags.

Gonzaga is in second place in the WCC, with a 9-2 conference record. They’re one game behind the Saint Mary’s Gaels. The Zags last played on Thursday, beating San Francisco in Spokane, 99-81. The Bulldogs are 20-5 on the year.

It was a memorable meeting for BYU and Gonzaga back on Jan. 12. BYU led much of the game, but ended up blowing it in the last minutes and losing by one point, 75-74.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Gonzaga a 92 percent chance of winning on Sat. Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 11, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, WA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Flemming (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.