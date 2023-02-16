How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Santa Clara

BYU Basketball’s penultimate home game of the season is Thursday night against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The BYU Cougars are in sixth place in the West Coast Conference these days, with a 6-7 conference record. They’re 16-12 overall. BYU last played on Saturday at Gonzaga, losing 88-81. The Cougars also lost at Pepperdine last week.

Santa Clara is in third place in the WCC, with a 7-5 conference record, 19-8 overall. The Broncos have won their last three games in a row. They beat LMU by a score of 71-69 on Saturday. Before that, they earned wins over San Diego and San Francisco.

Santa Clara and BYU met up on Jan. 19 in California, where the Cougars were defeated, 83-76. In Thursday’s game, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 74 percent chance to win.

Here’s how you can watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Feb. 16, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBS Sports Network

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

John Sadak (play-by-play)

Mike O’Donnell (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.