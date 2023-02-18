How to watch BYU Basketball at no. 17 Saint Mary’s

The second-to-last game of the regular season for BYU Basketball will be a tough one as they head to Moraga, California to take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels Saturday night.

BYU last played on Thursday, losing its third game in a row. The Cougars lost at home to the Santa Clara Broncos, 81-74. With that loss, BYU is now 6-8 in WCC play and 16-13 overall.

No. 17 Saint Mary’s is 12-1 in conference play, still in first place, one game ahead of Gonzaga. The Gaels are 23-5 overall. Saint Mary’s played on Thursday, too, winning 62-59 at San Diego.

Saturday will mark the second meeting of this season for BYU and Saint Mary’s. The first was in Provo on Jan. 28 when BYU lost by just a point, 57-56. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives SMC a 92 percent chance of winning the rematch.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 18, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

University Credit Union Pavilion, Moraga, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave Feldman (play-by-play)

Dan Dickau (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.