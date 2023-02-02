 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount

By Mary Blanchard
St. Marys v Brigham Young

BYU Basketball’s at home in Provo Thursday night for a rematch with the Lions of Loyola Marymount.

The BYU Cougars are 4-5 in conference play and 14-10 overall. They last played against no. 18 Saint Mary’s on Saturday, losing by just a point, 57-56.

LMU has won 4 of its last 5, including a win at Gonzaga on Jan. 19. The Lions last played on Saturday against Pepperdine, winning 84-70. Their overall record is 16-7 while they’re 6-3 in the WCC.

Last time the Lions and Cougars met up was in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. LMU defeated BYU by a score of 64-59. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 72 percent chance of winning this time around.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

  • Thurs. Feb. 2, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

  • Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

  • CBSSN

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

  • John Sadak (play-by-play)
  • Pete Gillen (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.

