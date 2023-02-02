BYU Ends Skid, Blows Out LMU

After a gutting loss to Saint Mary’s last Saturday, BYU snapped a 3-game losing streak in a 89-61 win over LMU Thursday night in Provo.

LMU came into the game as the third place team in the WCC and on a 4-game winning streak, including a road win at Gonzaga. BYU’s defense was locked in all night like it has been for much of the season, but BYU’s offense had arguably its best performance of the year.

BYU had just 7 turnovers on the night while shooting 53% from the floor and 10-20 from three. Four BYU players scored in double figures, led by 14 from Spencer Johnson and 13 off the bench from both Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams. Fousseyni Traore dominated the paint with 11 points and 13 boards.

BYU has two winnable games upcoming with Pacific at home and road at Pepperdine before a tough 4 games to close WCC play. With 6 games remaining until the WCC tournament, BYU has a chance to end the season with some momentum before going to Vegas for what is looking like the most open WCC tournament in years. BYU’s defense has been consistent the whole year, and if BYU can carry over some of this offensive prowess then they could make things interesting in Vegas.

BYU next hosts Pacific Saturday evening at 7pm MT in the Marriott Center.