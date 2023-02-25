How to watch BYU Basketball vs. San Francisco

The last game of regular season play has arrived for BYU Basketball. The Cougars will face the Dons of San Francisco on Saturday night to wrap things up before traveling to Las Vegas for the WCC Tournament.

BYU is at 16-14 overall headed into the game with USF, and has a conference record of 6-9. The Cougars are tied with the Tigers of Pacific for 6th place in the WCC. BYU last played a week ago, at no. 15 (then no. 17) Saint Mary’s. That game marked the fourth loss in a row for the Cougars, with a 71-65 score.

USF played at Portland on Thursday, winning 92-89. That was the third win in a row for the Dons. Their overall record is 18-12 while their record in the WCC is 7-8, putting them in 5th place.

USF won the first meeting with BYU back on Jan. 21, 82-74. This time, ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 73 percent chance of winning. Gideon George and Rudi Williams will be honored for Senior Night before tip-off.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 25, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

ESPNU

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Steve Quis (play-by-play)

Sean Farnham (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.