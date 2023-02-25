BYU Blows Out USF in Regular Season Finale, Prepares for WCC Tournament

In a game they had to win, BYU ended the regular season with a 87-61 win over San Francisco. The win locked up the 5 seed in the WCC Tournament and a first round bye. A loss would’ve meant the 7 seed and a first round matchup with Pepperdine.

After losing by 8 to the Dons in San Francisco, BYU defended the three-point line well and owned the offensive glass. Fousseyni Traore locked down the paint with 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Rudi Williams got his first start since December to lead all scorers with 21 points to go with 7 assists. Fellow senior Gideon George had 12 points and Jaxson Robinson matched him with 12 points.

BYU shot 52% from the field, 45% from, and 90% from the foul line while holding the Dons to 36% shooting and 20% from deep. The Cougars had a 42-22 rebounding edge and 13 offensive rebounds.

BYU next plays Friday night in the second round of the WCC Tournament. They’ll get the winner of the 8-9 game between Portland-San Diego. A win there would mean BYU plays LMU Saturday, with whom BYU BYU split the regular season series. BYU beat Portland and San Diego in each of their lone matchups.