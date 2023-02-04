BYU Beats Pacific in Comfortable Win

After a 28-point win versus LMU Thursday night, BYU followed that up with a 81-66 win over Pacific Saturday night in Provo. Fousseyni Traore had another double double and led all players with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Gideon George had a double double of his own with 12 points and 10 boards.

BYU didn’t shoot as well from behind the arc as they did last game, but once again limited turnovers with 9 on the night while forcing the Tigers into 18 turnovers. BYU as a team shot 46% from the floor and 26% from 3.

Bench production was important for the second consecutive game. Jaxson Robinson came off the bench again and chipped in 11 points while Rudi Williams matched him with 11 of his own. Richie Saunders was a spark plug with 9 points and active defense.

BYU moves to 16-10 on the season and put themselves in position for a possible third place WCC finish. BYU next heads to Malibu versus last place Pepperdine on Thursday before a tough four-game finish that starts next Saturday at Gonzaga and finishes with a road game at Saint Mary’s and two home games versus Santa Clara and San Francisco.