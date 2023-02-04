How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Pacific

BYU Basketball plays at home again Saturday night, against the Pacific Tigers.

The BYU Cougars are 15-10 on the season and 5-5 in conference play. They reached .500 in WCC play after beating LMU, 89-61 on Thursday night.

Pacific is 12-12 on the season and 5-4 in conference play. The Waves have won their last two games in a row, most recently against Pepperdine on Thursday. The final score was 81-72.

BYU and Pacific last met on Dec. 29, the conference opener for both teams. The Cougars overtook the Tigers, 69-49.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 91 percent chance of winning. Here’s how to watch the game:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Feb. 4, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Marriott Center, Provo, UT

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Dave McCann (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Lauren McClain (courtside)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.