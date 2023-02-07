Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools

BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops.

Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing ball at other college programs.

Caleb Lohner — Baylor

Lohner spent two up-and-down seasons at BYU. He had a great end to his freshman season, which propelled him to preseason All-WCC honors as a sophomore, but his shooting regressed his second year and he never found a consistent offensive identity. Lohner was always a great rebounder and a plus defender with his 6-foot-8 frame, which is why he got a lot of looks once he entered the portal. Lohner ultimately went back to his home state and the Big 12 with the Baylor Bears.

Caleb has played in all 23 games for #14 Baylor, averaging 3.9 points and 4.3 boards in 14.4 minutes of action. He is shooting 52% on the year and 3-12 from three. Caleb has found a bench role as the 8th or 9th guy on a Baylor team that will be in contention to make the Final Four. BYU will see Caleb in the Big 12 next season.

Seneca Knight — Illinois State

Seneca has found a nice role on a 10-15 Illinois State team that is in 9th place in the Missouri Valley Conference. The 5th-year senior averaged 7.4 ppg at BYU as has upped his numbers across the board, averaging 11.4 ppg and 5.9 rebounds on 48% shooting. This is Seneca’s last year of eligibility.

Kolby Lee — Idaho State

BYU saw Kolby in the season opener, where he was held scoreless in 19 minutes of action. He’s started in 9 of 22 games for the 9-15 Bengals and is averaging 6 points and 3 rebounds on 55% shooting. Kolby initially transferred to Utah Tech last season, but never played after not getting into the Master’s Program to which he applied. This is Kolby’s last season of eligibility unless he receives a waiver for the year he missed last season.

Gavin Baxter — Utah

Baxter took a walk-on spot at Utah and played in seven games before announcing his retirement. He suffered numerous injuries at BYU, including two season-ending ACL tears and a torn labrum. Gavin totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds in his brief appearances.

Wyatt Lowell — Portland

Lowell spent two seasons at BYU after earning WAC Player of the Year in Mark Pope’s last year with the Wolverines. Lowell redshirted at BYU in 2019-2020 and only played in seven games as a sophomore before tearing his achilles versus Gonzaga. Lowell had a nice year at Snow College last year and signed with fellow WCC-school Portland this year. In 13 games Wyatt has averaged 4.2 points on 39% shooting from three.

Hunter Erickson — Salt Lake Community College

Erickson signed with BYU and Dave Rose as part of the 2018 class before leaving on his two-year mission. He played in 27 games over two seasons with BYU and was never able to consistently find his way into the rotation.

Hunter transferred to SLCC this offseason and has had a nice season for the Bruins. He is third on the team in scoring with 12.5 ppg, averages 5.5 assists, and is shooting 54% from the field and 46% from three. Hunter has signed his NLI to play at Utah next season.

Blaze Nield — UVU

Nield was a walk-on on BYU’s 2019-2020 team before transferring and taking a scholarship with UVU. Blaze’s best year came last season when he started all 32 games and averaged 7 points and 4 assists. Blaze has started 1 of 24 games for a good UVU team this season, averaging 4 points on 34% shooting from the field

Jeremy DowDell — Westminster

A walk-on to last year’s team, DowDell never saw any action after suffering a thumb injury. The 6-foot-2 guard has found a spot at D2 Westminster, averaging 10.2 points on 46% shooting from three.